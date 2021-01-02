Police in Zamfara state has foiled attempt to kidnap locals in some communities in the outskirts of Shinkafi local government area of the state.

The police with the support of leaders of Repentant Bandits also rescued a thirty year old kidnap victim who was abducted during the incident.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Shehu Mohammed says the Command received a distress call that Armed Bandits in their large number Invade some communities in Shinkafi local government with the intent to abduct locals in the area

The Command says combine team of Counter Terrorism Unit attached to “Operation Puff Adder” responded quickly and foiled the attack

Advertisement

The police noted that the kidnap victim has been reunited with his family and Normally has been restored with improved confidence building patrols in Shinkafi and its environs.