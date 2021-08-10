The Naval Outpost Onitsha has described as false the news that two Naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected indigenous People of Biafra in Anambra state.

In a press statement made available to TVC News and signed by the Commanding Officer, Captain Adekunle Okeniyi, stated that none of its personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

He added that the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered serious injury.

They called for immediate retraction of the story.