Nollywood actor and chairman of the Board of Trustees, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is dead.

He died in Lagos on Friday, August 27 after a long battle with Kidney ailment.

Family sources say that the late actor who had been down with kidney ailment since 2011 after undergoing a successful kidney transplant in India.

He is the second Nollywood actor to die in the last 24 hours after the death of Veteran actor, Victor Olaotan on Thursday.