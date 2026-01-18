The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti says nobody is entitled to distract his government with 2027 elections as he is focused on fixing Abia State....

Governor Otti stated this during a Church service at in Isialangwa South LGA.

He assured that he would remain focused on doing the right thing, adding that he is not bothered about 2027 as the God that settled 2023 would equally settle 2027.

The State Chief Executive, who assured that he would continue to serve the State in truth and honesty, thanked the Church for the support they are giving his government.