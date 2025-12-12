The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) have to strengthen collaboration in advancing disability inclusion nationwide through a joint committee to spearhead nationwide awareness and boost implementation of the Disability Act. The Direct...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) have to strengthen collaboration in advancing disability inclusion nationwide through a joint committee to spearhead nationwide awareness and boost implementation of the Disability Act.

The Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this call while receiving the leadership of the NCPWD at the NOA headquarters, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to advancing disability inclusion in Nigeria.

Issa-Onilu stressed that the lack of perfect statistical data must never delay decisive action, noting that accessible building designs, appropriate parking spaces and inclusive public facilities should already be standard practice under existing laws.

The DG called for a shift from charity-based support to empowerment, insisting that people with disabilities (PWDs) be equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence to assert their rights and live up to their full potential at local and national levels.

He also underscored the importance of political and social inclusion, urging the removal of systemic barriers that restrict the full participation of PWDs in society. He warned against tokenism, calling instead for a society where accessibility, dignity, and full participation are guaranteed for all.

Issa-Onilu highlighted the NOA’s extensive nationwide presence, media platforms, and grassroots structures as key assets that can help drive awareness, sensitisation, and community-level engagement regarding the rights of people with disabilities.

In his response, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Ayuba Burki Gufwan, expressed deep appreciation for NOA’s support and reaffirmed his Commission’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Agency to ensure full implementation of the Discrimination Against People with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

He highlighted the chronic challenges confronting PWDs, including unreliable population data, underfunding, low staff remuneration, incomplete enforcement of accessibility standards, and limited employment opportunities.

He noted that while census figures once placed Nigeria’s PWD population at 2.6 million, current estimates range between 35.5 and 38 million, far higher than officially recorded.

Drawing a comparison with South Korea, he explained how strong institutional backing and employment guarantees ensure that no PWD is left behind, urging similar standards for Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary stressed that disability inclusion should extend to all who are committed to supporting PWDs, not just those living with disabilities themselves.

Both organisations agreed on the urgent need for concrete action, stronger public sensitisation, and systemic adjustments to build a more inclusive, equitable society for millions of Nigerians living with disabilities.