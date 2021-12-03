No pupil turned to tubers of yam in Oyo – Commissioner for Education

The Oyo state governor has debunked a recent news that two pupils were turned to tubers of yam in Ibadan, describing it as a mere figment of imagination.

The commissioner for Education AdulRahman Abdu-Raheem who confirmed this to newsmen, said investigations carried out showed that the suspect was just a victim of circumstance.

The Commissioner who visited the school of the said students said there was no record of any missing students.

He said investigations have been carried out and it showed that the victim was mentally deranged.

The Commissioner noted that the findings indicate that the accused was sent on an errand to deliver the contents (two tubers of yam and a pack of diapers) in his bag.

He assured parents and residents to go about their normal businesses and ignore the rumour.