It is business as usual on the street of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital as there are no signs of protesters.

Vehicular and human movements go on unhindered while security operatives are stationed at strategic locations.

Most of the shops along the popular Challenge-Post Office road, Ilorin are open for business while a handful of them are under lock and key.

The police in Kwara state had in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi enjoined the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation.