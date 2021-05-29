Suspected Fulani herdsmen and local Militia believed to be loyalists to the late terror gang leader in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana, on Thursday night, reportedly killed over 39 persons and abducted others in two separate attacks on some communities in Gwer West and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered from a military source that 19 persons were killed by suspected Akwaza loyalists who attacked Shikaan , Mbagena, Kpav communities all in Shitile area of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state while the suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Tinader village in Gwer West Area of the state killing 17 persons on the same night.

It was further gathered that the gunmen invaded Shikaan, Mbagena and Kpav communities of Shitile area in Katsina Ala local government area and shot sporadically killing several people and leaving others injured.

Similarly the suspected armed herders launched attacked on Tinader community on Makurdi-Naka Road on Thursday night killing 20 persons and abducting some others including a woman and her son who were traveling on the road at the time.

Efforts to speak with the chairman of Katsina-Ala local council, Alfred Atera to confirm the report of the attack on his council prove abortive as he did not pick his calls at the time of this report.

However, Chairman of Gwer West Local Government council, Mrs. Grace Igba, confirmed the attack on Tinader but disclosed that five bodies had so far recovered from the scene of the attack.

Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the state police command, DSP Catherine Anene, denies in a statement that the alleged killings in Katsina Ala is false, as she claims no corpses or graves to signify any form of burial.

A military source who did not want to be named said the Katsina-Ala killing was carried out by the local bandits but dispelled claims that 36 persons were killed saying the number of those killed was far less than that.

The Force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brig. Gen. Clement Apere could also not be reached on phone at the time of this report