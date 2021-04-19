The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Cooperation has said there will not be increase in the price of petrol in the month of May.

He made the statement after a closed door meeting with petroleum marketers in Abuja on Monday.

The NNPC GMD assured Nigerians of the availability of petrol across all stations, as the country has over 2 billion litters in reserve.

After the intervention of the GMD the Petroleum Tankers Association suspended its ongoing strike.

The Association gave the Nigeria Association of Transport owners 7 days Ultimatum to address issues of drivers compensation.

The petroleum Tanker drivers had embarked on an industrial action after alleged failure of NATO to increase their compensation