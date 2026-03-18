A road traffic crash involving two vehicles occurred on Wednesday evening at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos, with all occupants escaping without fatalities. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this Wednesday evening. In a statement released on Wednesday, LASEMA said the incident happened at about 5:32 p.m. along the…...

A road traffic crash involving two vehicles occurred on Wednesday evening at Onipanu Bus Stop in Lagos, with all occupants escaping without fatalities.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) disclosed this Wednesday evening.

In a statement released on Wednesday, LASEMA said the incident happened at about 5:32 p.m. along the busy Onipanu expressway. The agency disclosed that its emergency response team arrived promptly at the scene and observed a collision between a metallic grey Suzuki Alto with registration number BDG611HJ and a metallic grey Honda Accord marked JJJ141KA.

According to LASTMA, preliminary investigations indicated that both vehicles were travelling at high speed before the crash. The impact forced the Suzuki Alto to spin across lanes into the opposite side of the road, leaving it severely damaged.

LASEMA noted that the Honda Accord had only one occupant, while the Suzuki Alto was conveying three individuals, including a teacher and two students of Lagos State Model Junior College, Igbonla, in Epe.

Despite the severity of the collision, the agency confirmed that no lives were lost and none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. However, two students—Animashaun Ridwan and Ogunbamowo Michael, both in Junior Secondary School 2 complained of head and eye discomfort.

The agency said its paramedics provided immediate medical attention at the scene, stabilising the affected students and administering first aid before handing them over safely to their parents.

The teacher involved in the incident was identified as Mr. Joseph, a Basic Technology teacher at Lagos State Model Junior Secondary School, Igbonla, Epe.

LASEMA added that its officials have vacuated all victims to safety and cleared the wreckage to prevent further accidents. The damaged Suzuki Alto was towed off the road using the agency’s light tow truck, while both vehicles were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

The emergency response involved coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including LASEMA’s Rescue Team, LRU Paramedics, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, and police divisions from Ilupeju and Alakara.

LASEMA urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, warning that excessive speeding and reckless driving significantly increase the risk of accidents.

It further called on all road users to prioritise safety at all times to prevent avoidable incidents on Lagos roads.