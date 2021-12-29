No entry into our facility without proof of complete vaccination-JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that no personnel or visitors will be permitted into its offices nationwide unless they have proof of complete vaccination, as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Staff and visitors or clients must produce appropriate evidence in accordance with this entry process, which includes: COVID-19 Vaccination Card, any identity card that links the holder to the vaccination card, preferably a National Identity Card, Driver’s License, or International Passport.

According to available figures from relevant agencies, the virus is spreading like wildfire, prompting JAMB to issue a clarion call for everyone to be vigilant, follow all protocols, and for institutions, both public and private, to implement necessary measures to halt the virus’s spread.

“As a proactive agency, the Board is adopting this protocol in the light of its heightened preparations for the commencement of the 2022 UTME/DE Registration exercise.

“We implore all not to be lulled into a false sense of security as pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic as the increasingly dangerous dimension the virus is assuming should be a source of concern to all, especially with the emergence of a more-virulent Omicron variant.”