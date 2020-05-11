British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed his government’s approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the next phase in a televised address to the nation .

He said the lockdown will not end yet and urged people to “stay alert” to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures that have closed down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.

Boris Johnson announced a limited easing of restrictions, including allowing people to exercise outside more often and encouraging those who cannot work from home, such as people working in construction and manufacturing, to return to their jobs.

From Wednesday , May 13th , people will be allowed to take unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise and can sit in the sun in their local park, drive to other destinations, and play sports with members of their own household.

He said Social distancing rules must still be obeyed and added that fines would be increased for those who break them.

He detailed an alert system ranging from level 1, where virus is no longer present, to level 5, the most critical, that will allow the government to flag risks in different parts of England and to decrease or increase restrictions where necessary.

The prime minister said that by June 1st at the earliest, the government might be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages.

He added that at the earliest by July, and if the infection rates support it, there could be the re-opening of at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing.

With the death rate and hospital admissions falling, the british prime minister said it would be “madness” to allow a second spike in infections.

He added that changes would be closely monitored at a local, regional and national levels and the government would “not hesitate to put on the brakes” if there are outbreaks.