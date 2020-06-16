Arsenal Striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said the decision on his Arsenal future is “possibly the most important” of his career.

The Gabonese international, who is the Club’s Captain, is yet to agree on a contract extension, with his current deal expected to run out by June 2021.

Aubameyang who has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, admits that his Arsenal future will be a very difficult decision to make.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has often expressed his desire to keep Aubameyang at the club “under any circumstances” with a new deal being expected to be finalized before the end of the season.