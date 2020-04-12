The Acting Director, Public Relations of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa, has dismissed reports of the presence of Chadian troops on the Nigerian side of the Lake Chad.

The Military spokesman, told journalists at the supper camp in Ngamdu community, that there are no foreign troops on Nigeria’s side of the Lake Chad or in any other part of the country’s territory as claimed by the Chadian forces.

On the 23rd of march , boko haram insurgents launched an ambush on Chadian soldiers which left more than 90 soldiers and officers dead.

In a retaliatatory operation, Chadian troops killed a large number of the insurgents and in the process, the Chadian soldiers encroached into Nigerian territory.

The incident is now a matter of controversy on social media spaces, and this has not gone down well with the Nigerian army.

It debunks claims that Chadian troops are stationed at islands within the borders of Niger and Nigeria.

The military spokesman also insists that the Nigeria army has not relented on operations targeted at protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Chadian troops were asked to sustain operations within their territory.

There is obvious need for greater synergy between Nigeria and neighbouring countries like chad, Cameroon and Niger at this time, in order to finally bring an end to the long decade insurgency in the region.