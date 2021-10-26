Breaking News

No bomb explosion in Abolongo, but controlled detonation of IEDs – NCS

No bomb explosion in Abolongo, but controlled detonation of IEDs - NCS No bomb explosion in Abolongo, but controlled detonation of IEDs - NCS

The Oyo state command of the Nigeria Correctional Service has described a recent explosion at the Abolongo correctional as a controlled detonation of IEDs left behind by attackers of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin who confirmed this to TVC News said the detonation was carried out by the Anti Bomb Squad of the Nigeria police.

According to him, Nigerians should disregard the report of any explosion as it was a controlled detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices left behind by the attackers of the correctional facility.

He urged residents not panic and go about their legitimate businesses .

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Former President Jonathan celebrates late President Yar’dua 11 years after

TVCN
May 5, 2021

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday described the late President Umaru Yar’Adua as a man…

FG congratulates Pinnick, Ahmad on victories

TVCN
Mar 18, 2017

The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on his victory at…

Zero-Emission-Bus-TVCNews

12 major cities to buy only zero emissions buses from 2025

TVCN
Oct 24, 2017

Twelve major cities including London, Paris, Los Angeles and Cape Town have promised to buy only zero-emissions…

Simi , Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, others nominated for 2019 AFRIMA award

TVCN
Aug 17, 2019

Nigerian artistes, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade, (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Clergyman urges govt to fast track decongestion of correctional centres

29 Dec 2019 1.14 pm

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Stephen…

Continue reading

Police arrest 4 more suspects who attacked Headquarters, Correctional service in Imo

28 May 2021 5.58 pm

The Imo State command of the Nigerian police…

Continue reading

FG to establish N5.08b garment, shoes factories

15 May 2020 9.27 am

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory…

Continue reading