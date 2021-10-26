No bomb explosion in Abolongo, but controlled detonation of IEDs – NCS

The Oyo state command of the Nigeria Correctional Service has described a recent explosion at the Abolongo correctional as a controlled detonation of IEDs left behind by attackers of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olanrewaju Anjorin who confirmed this to TVC News said the detonation was carried out by the Anti Bomb Squad of the Nigeria police.

According to him, Nigerians should disregard the report of any explosion as it was a controlled detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices left behind by the attackers of the correctional facility.

He urged residents not panic and go about their legitimate businesses .