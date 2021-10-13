Breaking News

‘No APC contestant in Kano will be screened without undergoing drug test’- Ganduje

Governor of Kano state has ordered that all candidates for APC executive council positions take a mandatory drug test.

Thirteen candidates for councillorship in Kano tested positive for hard drugs earlier this year.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano, the governor directed all contestants to report to state’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for screening before 7:00 a.m.

“The directive is part of government’s policy, to rid Kano of illicit substances,” said Mr Garba.

He cautioned that no candidate will be examined without first passing a mandatory drug test ahead of the ruling party’s state congress on October 16.

“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” the statement added.

Mr. Ganduje had already instructed the NDLEA’s state headquarters to conduct the tests, according to the commissioner.

The governor’s commitment to ridding political leaders of drug usage was confirmed by the commissioner.

“Government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner stated.

On January 8, 13 councillorship aspirants in Kano tested positive for hard drugs. According to the APC secretary in Kano, Ibrahim Sarina, the ruling party had, through the NDLEA, conducted tests on the candidates.

Mr. Sarina had disclosed that the 13 councillorship candidates who tested positive were replaced.

