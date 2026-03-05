The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to focus on rebuilding public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process, arguing that declining trust in the system remains the biggest threat to democracy.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, made the call on Wednesday while reacting to concerns raised by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission over the effect of internal party disputes on the commission’s operations.

In a statement, Johnson acknowledged that legal battles within political parties often create administrative challenges for the electoral body, especially as INEC is frequently joined as a necessary party in such cases.

“It is, in a sense, understandable that INEC complains about the disturbances caused by internal party disputes,” he said. “Because the commission is often joined as a necessary party in these suits, it inevitably drains their time and resources.”

However, the NNPP spokesperson stressed that the more pressing issue confronting the electoral body was what he described as a growing crisis of confidence among Nigerian voters.

According to him, widespread perceptions that the electoral process is manipulated have contributed significantly to voter apathy across the country.

“While administrative hurdles are real, I strongly urge the INEC Chairman to recognise a far more dangerous reality,” Johnson said. “The greatest cause of voter apathy in Nigeria is not internal party friction; it is the widespread perception that INEC is complicit in subverting the will of the people.”

Johnson added that many Nigerians believe their votes do not count, a situation he said undermines participation in elections.

“A large percentage of the voting public remains convinced that the system is rigged and that their ballots do not count. This crisis of confidence is the primary driver of voter apathy,” he stated.

He maintained that until INEC demonstrates complete transparency and proves its neutrality as an electoral umpire, improvements in internal party stability alone would not be enough to restore public enthusiasm for elections.

The NNPP also noted that while political parties must strengthen internal democracy and reduce disputes, the electoral commission must implement reforms that would restore credibility to the electoral process.