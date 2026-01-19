The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has disowned a planned protest march against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in Abuja and other States....

The party in a statement said it had been made aware of reports that certain individuals, claiming to speak on behalf of the NNPP, were organising a demonstration at INEC premises.

The party according to the Statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Oladipo Johnson, described the organisers as impostors and insisted it was not involved in any protest.

The NNPP said the individuals behind the planned demonstration are not members of the party, citing a Federal High Court judgment delivered on April 18, 2024, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2024, in which Justice Emeka Nwite upheld their expulsion from the party.

According to the statement, the affected persons have not appealed the court ruling but have instead engaged in multiple legal actions seeking orders without legal basis.

The party urged its members to remain calm and not be provoked by actions it described as attempts to distract the NNPP from its objectives.

It reaffirmed that the NNPP remains committed to lawful and democratic processes and is not involved in any protest against INEC.