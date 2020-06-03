The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has developed a COVID-19 contacts-tracing software application that can be deployed in all its locations across the country.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the idea was in line with the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda of the present leadership of the corporation.

According to him, it also shows the commitment to continually deploy Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for the purposes of operational efficiency and accountability within the corporation’s system.

He quoted the corporation’s Group General Manager, Information Technology Division (ITD), Danladi Inuwa, as saying that the novel app was part of the NNPC’s sectoral contribution to curb spread of the pandemic within its formations, ministries, departments and agencies of the government.

“The Contacts-Tracing Solution is ready to be deployed, all the technical testing have been done and the solution is ready to go live.

“Everywhere you go around NNPC locations will be covered by this novel application, which will reveal all information about persons visiting any official.

“Should there be any medical challenge, the NNPC Medical will be able to track from the information at the data base all the contacts and advise properly,” Inuwa said.

Mr Inuwa also stated that despite the recent lockdown in the country, the NNPC business value chains were not affected as the corporation was well-prepared, adding that the NNPC had over 4,000 virtual meetings, 9.3million minutes of audio time, 6.7million minutes of video time and 2.1million minutes of screen shared times.