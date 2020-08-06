The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded an encouraging 43% drop in cases of willful damage to its oil pipeline infrastructure by suspected oil thieves in May 2020.

NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru highlights the Monthly Financial and Operations Report indicates 37 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 43 percent decrease from the 65 points recorded in April 2020.

The corporation says that its total revenue generated from the sales of white products for the period May 2019 to May 2020 stands at N2.39tn, contributing about 98.84 percent of the total sales with a value of N2.37trn.

In a further breakdown, the report shows the NNPC made N92.58bn through the sale of petrol in May this year.