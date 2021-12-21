NNPC Presents Symbolic Cheque for 21 Critical roads

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has made a symbolic presentation of Cheque for the reconstruction of 21 Critical roads across the country.

The presentation was made to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) by the executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mohammed Nami and the Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Umar Ajiya, who represented its Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

PIX ONE: Hon.Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN (4th left), Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami (3rd left), Representative of the Group Managing Director/ Chief Finance Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,Mr Umar Ajiya (2nd left), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Babangida Hussaini (3rd right), Project Manager, Salini Nigeria Ltd,Mr Gennaro D’itria (left), Managing Director, KAU International Ltd, Mr Ibrahim Babasheu (right), Head of Roads and Infrastructure, RCC (Nig.) Ltd, Mr Feda Natour (4th right) and Deputy Managing Director, CCECC , Mr Jacques Liao (2nd right) during the Symbolic Cheque Presentation for 21 Critical Roads funded by the NNPC through the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Works and Housing Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja on Tuesday, 21st December 2021.

