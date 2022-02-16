Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer complains to Court over Client’s Outfit

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, makes an appearance in court, wearing the same Fendi Outfit.

This is Contrary to the order made by Justice Binta Nyako that he be allowed to change the outfit before his next appearance in court.

His Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome complained bitterly that the DSS has vehemently refused to allow Kanu change clothes contrary to a definite order of the court that he must be allowed to change clothes.

He said, for three times, Kanu’s younger brother has been refused access to DSS facility where Kanu is being kept.

The lead counsel also lamented that since Kanu was arrested and detained, his eye glass was seized by the DSS and has not been returned to him.

He demanded that the reading glasses of the defendant be returned to him as he can’t afford to allow him go blind.

However, Justice Nyako said, the complaint has been noted and directed Ozekhome to proceed with business of the day.