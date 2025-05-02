A DSS officer who arrested Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), in 2015 told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday that no instrument of violence was discovered on him at the time of his arrest.

The first witness to be cross-examined by the federal government, Mr. AAA, acknowledged that Mr. Kanu’s attorney was not present during his 2015 interview.

At the time of arresting Mr Kanu in 2015, his personal belongings were taken from him and none of those items were offensive.

Mr AAA agreed that those items now tendered as exhibits before the court are no longer of value.

The witness admitted not to have encountered anyone who confirmed committing an offence at the instigation of Mr Kanu.