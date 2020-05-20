The Nigerian Medical Association in Lagos has ordered doctors in the state to sit at home indefinitely until otherwise advised beginning from 6p.m, Wednesday.

In a press statement, the association said the directive is due to incessant harassment of its members on essential duties by the police in Lagos.

The association cited a particular case in which the police allegedly impounded an ambulance conveying a patient in need of emergency care.

The NMA says its members will sit at home, until the Lagos state government and the police come to proper agreement with allowing its members carry out their obligatory function.

More than 50 essential workers, including doctors were arrested in Lagos on Tuesday night following the directive of the inspector-general of police Mohammed Adamu.

The police later stated that all essential service workers are exempted from movement restrictions associated with the partial lockdown and the national curfew across the Federation.