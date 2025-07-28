The Nigerian Medical Association has issued a fresh ultimatum to the federal government....

The Nigerian Medical Association has issued a fresh ultimatum to the federal government.

This follows extensive deliberations from an emergency delegates meeting of the doctors’ association which unanimously condemned what it describes as the federal government’s poor handling of their welfare and a persistent lack of commitment to resolving key issues affecting medical professionals.

The group says the 21 day notice of a total and indefinite strike, beginning on July 27, will continue unless their demands are comprehensively addressed.

Despite the warning, the group says it remains hopeful that the government will prioritize the health needs of Nigerians and the welfare of doctors, many of whom continue to work under difficult economic and workpl