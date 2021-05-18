Kaduna state government has declared the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and other members of the union wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

This was disclosed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday, May 18, via his Twitter @elrufai stating that anyone who knows where Wabba is hiding should send a message to the ministry of justice, Kaduna state

Governor El-Rufai added that there would be a handsome reward for anybody with details about the whereabout of NLC president

It will be recalled that members of the NLC took to the streets of Kaduna state to protest the mass sack of workers.

The strike which started on Monday, May 17, has left some travellers stranded and frustrated at the Rigasa Train station. Residents have also been experiencing total black out while fuel stations remains shut.