The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the immediate suspension of its five days warning strike In Kaduna.

The National president ,Ayuba Wabba disclosed this during a press conference held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The NLC have been protesting the disengagement of over seven thousand workers by the Nasir El-rufai led government.

Mr Wabba said, the suspension was due to the invitation of the Federal Government to map out a way forward.

He thanked the citizens of kaduna state for their coopration during the period and apologized for any inconveniences suffered during three days warning strike.