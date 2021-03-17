In a bid to cope with the unfolding challenges in the country, the National Judicial Council has become fully digitalized with the completion of the full-scale automation of its meetings and operations.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Justice Tanko Muhammad who gave this hint in Abuja

says this was part of measures aimed at ensuring that the justice system is not crippled in the face of threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made these statement at the Automation Retreat for members of the NJC in Abuja.

The CJN represented at the occasion by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, noted that the NJC Chamber is now re-designed, retrofitted and equipped with a state of the art technology with in-built Security/Access control for the use of Council members.

He added that the re-designed Meeting Chamber has the following features: Voice tracking/audio conferencing; full video/audio recording of meeting with (playback); Call button-for assistance; wireless presentation/video call; video conferencing for members who are not able to attend; Intelligent System Retractable Tables and Enhanced Audio/Speakers Systems.

Other features he said include; secured access to meeting rooms; acoustic environment to eliminate echo and possible eavesdropping and avoidance of any listening devices; improved lightening and befitting restroom, canteen and lounge.