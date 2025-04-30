The NJC has directed the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, to reverse the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge for the State.

The NJC also directed the Imo State Acting Chief Judge to show cause within 7 days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Furthermore, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Imo State was directed to show cause within 7 days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for presiding over the Judicial State council meeting that recommended the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge, contrary to the provision of the Constitution.

The NJC also placed serving Judicial Officers including a Justice of Court of Appeal on 1-year suspension each without pay.