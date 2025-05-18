The National Information Technology Development Agency has commissioned a brand-new IT Innovation Hub in Akesan, a suburb of Lagos, to bridge the digital divide.

At the inauguration, NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, said the innovation hub is part of a broader effort to spread digital access to rural and underserved communities.

He noted the innovation hub is built for sustainability run by the community, for the community while NITDA provides guidance and standards.

Mr Inuwa added that more innovation hubs are in the pipeline across the country, all aimed at boosting economic growth and digital inclusivity.