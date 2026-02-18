The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in partnership with the Women in Cybersecurity Nigeria Affiliate, has announced a one-day capacity-building programme aimed at empowering women with the knowledge and technical skills required to succeed in the cybersecurity and broader technology ecosystem.

The initiative is designed to support students, early-career professionals and women seeking to transition into technology-related fields by equipping them with practical competencies and confidence to participate in the evolving digital economy.

Organisers said the programme underscores growing recognition of the critical role women play in strengthening cybersecurity resilience and advancing innovation within Nigeria’s technology sector.

Applications for participation will close on 22 February 2026, with interested candidates encouraged to apply through the designated online portal.

The organisers expressed optimism that the training will contribute to building a more inclusive, skilled and future-ready cybersecurity workforce in the country.