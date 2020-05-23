Nissan Motor Company in Japan has said it is considering cutting 20,000 jobs from its global workforce.

Report says the job cut will focus more on Europe and developing countries.

The Japanese automaker is struggling to recover from plunging car sales which resulted in lower profits in three years.

The trimming of the workforce comes as Nissan prepares to announce updated mid-term strategy next week.

Industry sources say the coronavirus pandemic has put pressure for a turnaround at the company.

The automaker also plans to scale back its European business and turn its focus to SUVs and commercial vehicles.