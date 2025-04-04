Workers of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development have called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Director General of the Institute, Obi Adigwe over sundry allegations.

At the commencement of a seven-day warning strike, the workers say the industrial action will be full blown if the management continue to ignore their demands.

Workers at the NIPRD are commencing a seven-day warning strike to press home their demands.

The action follows the expiration of a 21-day timeline for the Obi Adigwe-led management to address areas of concern.

The Joint Action Committee of the three unions in the Institute says it arrived at the decision after the management allegedly stonewalled members’ demands.

The allegations against the Director General include dictatorial and absentee leadership, suspension and denial of staff promotion, staff victimization, disregard for professionals, lack of training and capacity building, unpaid allowances, and worsening staff welfare.

They want President Bola Tinubu to immediately relieve Mr. Adigwe of his appointment in the nation’s overall interest.

The workers have issues threats of an indefinite strike if their demands are not addressed in seven days

Cleaners, gardeners and security men attached to the office also complained of backlog of unpaid salaries as the offices remain deserted, with weeds overgrown and an absence of electricity and water.