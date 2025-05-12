The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, has signed an agreement with the Royal Dutch Airline, KLM, on direct international mail deliveries partnership.
The agreement is the first of its kind in many years making it easier for the agency to deliver on its mandate.
This development was disclosed by its Director General, Tola Odeyemi, in a post on her official X formerly Twitter handle @tola_odeyemi.
The development according to her also ensures that KLM will handle the outbound mail and logistics of the agency without the involvement of any midllemen.
A New Chapter for NIPOST and Nigerian Logistics I am incredibly delighted to share a major milestone from my work as the Postmaster General of NIPOST: We have officially signed a direct international mail partnership with @KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a milestone that marks the first of its kind in many years. For a long time,
operated without any direct partnerships with international airlines, relying heavily on multiple third-party handlers.
This often resulted in delays, higher costs, and uncertainty around the delivery of packages.
With this new partnership, KLM will now handle our outbound international mail directly, with no middlemen involved. For our clients at @NipostNgn, this translates to: Faster and more reliable delivery Reduced risk of loss or damage Lower handling charges Access to over 200 countries through KLM’s global network This breakthrough is possible because we have begun clearing longstanding debts owed to international carriers.
We are actively working to rebuild global trust, and this partnership is only the first of many doors that will reopen.
Furthermore, we are currently in strategic discussions with Ethiopian Airlines to serve our African and Eastern routes, further strengthening our regional and continental logistics framework.
Our goal is clear and unwavering: to connect Nigeria regionally and globally, efficiently, securely, and affordably. A Major Win for Nigerian Businesses & SMEs If you run a business, export goods, or sell products online, this development is for you. You now benefit from: Quicker, more affordable international shipping Greater peace of mind with improved reliability New potential to reach and grow in global markets This is our signal to you: “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores” A more capable, transparent, and globally connected NIPOST is here. I remain grateful to the incredible teams working diligently behind the scenes, and to every Nigerian who continues to believe in our mission. We are not just delivering mail, we are delivering solutions and moving Nigeria forward. #NIPOSTxKLM #DeliveringSolutions
