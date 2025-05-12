The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, has signed an agreement with the Royal Dutch Airline, KLM, on direct international mail deliveries partnership.

The agreement is the first of its kind in many years making it easier for the agency to deliver on its mandate.

This development was disclosed by its Director General, Tola Odeyemi, in a post on her official X formerly Twitter handle @tola_odeyemi.

The development according to her also ensures that KLM will handle the outbound mail and logistics of the agency without the involvement of any midllemen.

A New Chapter for NIPOST and Nigerian Logistics I am incredibly delighted to share a major milestone from my work as the Postmaster General of NIPOST: We have officially signed a direct international mail partnership with @KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a milestone that marks the first of its kind in many years. For a long time,

@NipostNgn operated without any direct partnerships with international airlines, relying heavily on multiple third-party handlers.

This often resulted in delays, higher costs, and uncertainty around the delivery of packages.

@NipostNgn , this translates to: Faster and more reliable delivery Reduced risk of loss or damage Lower handling charges Access to over 200 countries through KLM’s global network This breakthrough is possible because we have begun clearing longstanding debts owed to international carriers. With this new partnership, KLM will now handle our outbound international mail directly, with no middlemen involved. For our clients at

We are actively working to rebuild global trust, and this partnership is only the first of many doors that will reopen.

Furthermore, we are currently in strategic discussions with Ethiopian Airlines to serve our African and Eastern routes, further strengthening our regional and continental logistics framework.