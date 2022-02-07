NIN Verification site down due to maintenance – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission said the reason behind the inaccessibility of its verification portal by Nigerians is due to maintenance being executed by its service provider.The commission in a statement, noted verification and authentication services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

The commission advised Nigerians to make use of the alternative tokenisation verification platform pending the conclusion of the maintenance ongoing.

Nigerians who are seeking to retrieve their lost Subscriber Identity Module cards or get new lines have been unable to do so for the past five days due to a downtime experienced by the NIMC portal.