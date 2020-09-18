The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research has developed a rapid test kit for the COVID-19 virus detection

It is known as the SARS CoV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA).

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 131 new cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the country’s total number of cases to 56,735.

Globally, The number of confirmed cases has surpassed 30 million. That is according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

More than 940,000 people have died from Covid-19 complications since the outbreak began in China late last year.

There is a renewed spike in infections across Europe.

The US remains the worst hit in terms of numbers, with more than 6.6 million confirmed infections, and over 197,000 deaths.