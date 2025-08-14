The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of heavy rainfall in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger States on Friday, with a risk of flooding and other weather-related hazards....

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of heavy rainfall in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger States on Friday, with a risk of flooding and other weather-related hazards.

In a high-impact forecast issued on Thursday, the agency also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe and Kano states.

“On Friday 15th August (0000–2359hrs), heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger states,” the statement read. “Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states. Low to moderate rainfall is expected in most parts of the country.”

NiMet noted that low rainfall with little or no risk of hydro-meteorological hazard is expected in parts of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

For Saturday, the forecast indicates moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Kebbi states, while several other states including Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, Ondo and Kwara are expected to experience low to moderate rainfall.

On Sunday, moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Borno and Bauchi states, with low to moderate showers forecast across many other areas.

NiMet warned that the rainfall, particularly in northern states, could lead to flash and riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder, lightning and strong winds.

The agency also highlighted possible consequences such as the displacement of residents, outbreaks of water-borne diseases, and damage to infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Residents in high-risk areas have been advised to take precautionary measures and follow safety guidance to mitigate the impacts.