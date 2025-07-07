The Nigerian Meteorological AgNiMet) has issued a flash flood alert for several parts of the country, listing Sokoto State as a high-risk area due to expected heavy rainfall....

In its latest update, the agency released a map showing varying levels of risk highlighting states in high, medium, and low-risk zones.

Niger state is listed under medium risk, alongside Ondo, Ogun, Edo, and Kaduna states.

The alert also places a spotlight on states like Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Delta, Bayelsa, and Lagos, where the likelihood of flash flooding is significant.

NiMet is advising residents in the affected areas to stay alert, prepare emergency kits, and, where necessary, consider relocation to safer areas.