The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a mix of sunshine and cloudiness across Nigeria from Monday through Wednesday, with occasional thunderstorms and dust haze affecting certain regions.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet said the northern region would experience “sunny and cloudy skies” throughout the forecast period.

The southern region is expected to see mostly sunny skies with intermittent clouds, while isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rain may occur later in the day over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

“For Tuesday, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the northern and central regions during the forecast period while sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region,” NiMet stated.

The agency added that morning thunderstorms with light rains are likely over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states. Later in the day, thunderstorms may affect Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

On Wednesday, NiMet predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region in the morning, with dust haze developing in the afternoon and evening.

The central region is expected to experience sunny and hazy skies throughout the period, while the southern region will have cloudy skies with sunny intervals and chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rain over parts of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States.

“Dust particles are in suspension over the North central region; the public should take necessary precaution,” the agency warned. NiMet advised individuals with asthma and other respiratory conditions to take care during this period.

The agency also issued safety guidance for motorists and airline operators: “Driving under rain should be with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest forecasts via NiMet’s website: www.nimet.gov.ng.