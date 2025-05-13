The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has dismissed reports suggesting it is conceding its operations, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Instead, the agency revealed plans to adopt advanced digital solutions to enhance efficiency, curb revenue leakages, and strengthen regulatory oversight.

Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of NIMASA, stated that the agency is implementing a technology-driven transformation to modernize maritime operations, improve transparency, and block loopholes that previously allowed funds to be diverted.

A statement signed by Osagie Edward, NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, described the allegations of concession as the work of “external and internal elements seeking to exploit the current system.”

As part of its reform agenda, NIMASA has introduced the Maritime Enhanced Monitoring System (MEMS), designed to provide real-time tracking of vessel movements, automate invoicing, and centralize data for better decision-making.

The system will also address critical areas such as: Waste Reception Services: Previously prone to revenue losses due to poor tracking, MEMS will now log and automatically bill waste offloads from vessels.

Marine Pollution Control: With satellite tracking and digital reporting, NIMASA can swiftly detect and penalize polluters, ensuring environmental compliance.

The agency attributed past revenue shortfalls to outdated manual processes and weak enforcement, which allowed some individuals to exploit gaps in the system.

The new digital infrastructure aims to eliminate such loopholes, ensuring all due revenues are remitted to the government.

NIMASA urged stakeholders and the public to disregard the misleading reports and support its ongoing reforms, which align with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s objectives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Agency remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s maritime governance, ensuring environmental safety, and optimizing revenue for the nation,” the statement concluded.