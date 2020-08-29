The Prime Minister of Niger republic, Brigi Rafini said importation of weapons through the land borders from Libya and other African countries is the root cause of insecurity affecting border communities in Niger republic and Zamfara state.

The Prime Minister stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle at the Government house, Gusau.

Activities of armed bandits in border communities of Niger republic and some states of Nigeria’s northwest region is attracting international attention.

Niger republic has had its share of the insecurity in recent times It prompts the Nigerien prime Minister Brigi Rafini to pay a visit to Zsmfara state where he meets with Governor Bello Matawalle.

He is worried at the influx of weapons from Libya into both Nigeria and Niger due to porous borders

Brigi Rafini who speaks through an interpreter says this has contributed to attacks on border communities and other parts of the North-West region.

The exchange of gold for small arms by bandits who double as illegal miners is a subject for discourse.

The Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle reaffirms the determination of his administration to rid the state of any form of crime.

He said he is willing to collaborate with Nigerien Government to beef up security at border entry and communities.

Matawalle donated five hilux vehicles to strengthen the joint border patrol aimed at curtailing the importation of arms from other countries.

The two leaders commit to safe guarding border entries, while calling on citizens to assist security operatives with information to bring a lasting solution to the incessant attack on communities.

The visit by the Nigerien Prime Minister, apart from security matters, is also to further strengthen bilateral relations with the Zamfara state government to boost Minning and other commercial activities.