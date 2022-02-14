Nigeria’s problem needs immediate change in leadership – Ohuabunwa

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Sam Ohuabunwa visited former military President Ibrahim Babangida in his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

Speaking to journalists after the closed door meeting he said Nigeria’s problem needs immediate change in leadership.

As the race for the 2023 general elections continues to intensify.

Politicians are gearing up to win the hearts of the electorates by first consulting with elder statesmen.

This is why Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa is visiting former president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Speaking to journalists after the closed door meeting he said the worsening insecurity challenges facing the country is leading to a continuous downward fall in the economy leading to joblessness and increased levels of poverty.

He believes the Nigerian state has failed in so many ways yet with abundant human and natural resources capable of placing it in an enviable position among the league of nations.

The state party chairman Tanko Beji while receiving the aspirant at the party secretariat pledged his support noting that the chapter is ready to support all aspirants to give them equal opportunities.

With so many people indicating interest to represent the party at the polls getting a nod from the stalwarts is becomes paramount for aspirants.