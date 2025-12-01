Nigeria’s economy expanded by 3.98 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest GDP report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure represents a slight increase from the 3.86 per cent growth recorded in the same period of 2024.

The NBS said agriculture grew by 3.79 per cent in Q3 2025, up from 2.55 per cent a year earlier.

The industry sector also improved, expanding by 3.77 per cent compared with 2.78 per cent in Q3 2024.

However, growth in the services sector moderated to 4.15 per cent from 4.97 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Despite this, services remained the largest contributor to GDP, accounting for 53.02 per cent of total output, compared with 52.93 per cent in Q3 2024.

The bureau also reported that Nigeria’s total public debt rose to N152.39 trillion ($99.65bn) in the second quarter of 2025, up from N149.38 trillion ($97.23bn) in the previous quarter, reflecting a 2.01 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase.