Nigeria’s economic reforms received strong international endorsement at a high-profile event hosted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York.

Global investors, financial leaders, and diaspora representatives voiced optimism about the country’s transformation.

Held ahead of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, the forum featured key figures such as Joyce Chang (JPMorgan Chase), Jason Rekate (Citi), Razia Khan (Standard Chartered), and Ahmad Zuaiter (Jadara Capital Partners).

Participants praised Nigeria’s recent strides in policy, governance, and financial stability as signs of growing investment appeal.

In a statement on Saturday, the CBN described the panel discussion—“Repricing Nigeria: Assessing the Scope for Sustained Change”—as an opportunity to showcase tangible reforms and long-term recovery prospects.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso outlined Nigeria’s progress, emphasising tighter monetary policy, forex market transparency, and stronger oversight.

In a dialogue with Nobel laureate Dr James Robinson, Cardoso stressed his commitment to rebuilding the CBN as a globally respected institution. “We inherited a crisis of confidence but are charting a new course,” he said. “There’s no going back.”

Investors responded positively to the emphasis on trust, capital attraction, and sustainable growth.

Deputy Governor Muhammad Sani Abdullahi highlighted early recovery signs, including increased forex market activity, moderating inflation, and rising reserves. “With a market-driven exchange rate and transparent policies, confidence is being restored,” he noted.