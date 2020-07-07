More than 600 shops of Nigerians in Ghana have now been reopened after six months of lockdown by Ghanaian government.

In a statement released by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the President of National Association of Nigerian traders disclosed this while on a solidarity visit to the Chairman of the commission.

Dr Ukaoha, the president of the association ‘believed that ECOWAS protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services shouldn’t be observed in breach but rather be observed in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.’

In response, the Chairman of NIDCOM says the ”intervention was multi-level especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between Ghana and Nigeria.”

The over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana were locked in December 2019.