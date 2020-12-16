Nigerians have continued to react to the viral video posted by an online news medium Sahara Reporters of President Muhammadu Buhari visiting his cows in the wake of the attack on Students in Katsina State.

They are angry that the President has yet to visit the families whose sons were abducted from Government Science Secondary School in the North-western Katsina state on Friday night.

The video showed the president, accompanied by some unidentified persons, walk to the cowshed before acknowledging pleasantries from bystanders.

Reacting to the video, convener of #RevolutionNow Omoyele Sowore who is the Sahara Reporters Publisher said it was obvious that Buhari was not competent and it was time for him to go.

Some Twitter users expressed their anger at the president over his perceived lack of sufficient empathy toward the victims of the abduction.

@MrPepperHenry1 said QUOTE:

people are dying and @MBuhari is visiting cows!

But @SaniAbd believes that

“He is there to find relief of the tension in his head. How do u think he will be feeling as a president, things like this happened when he visited his home town?”

And @EmmaOfemi also tweeted saying;

What do you expect one to say about this video. Cruising all the way to avoid depression.

And @abdallahbr2 said:

Imagine if he reached the farm and didn’t see any cow.

Another Twitter user, @TFatombi, tweeted, “Cows with benefits. 600 lives meant nothing to him.”

“Where a man’s treasure is that’s where his heart is,” tweeted @AdemolaAgunbia3.

And @iamscorefield tweeted, “Is this the president you want to rule till 2023? Remember we are still in 2020. We better focus on #BuhariMustResign not #Endsars.”

The latest abduction is reminiscent of the Chibok school girls who were abducted in Borno States and some are still being held in captivity since 2014.