Nigerians in Japan are doing great – Japanese Ambassador

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Matsunaga Kazuyoshi has commended the efforts of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The ambassador stated that Nigerians in Japan are doing well and are good ambassadors of Nigeria

Amb. Kazuyoshi stated this when he visited the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon AbikeDabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

Amb. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi visit to the commission is to promote grassroots exchange system between the people of Nigeria and Japan.

Hon. AbikeDabiri-Erewa in her response said she is impressed with the good reports of Nigerians in Japan by the envoy.

She confirmed that there is a strong union of Nigerians in Japan who are doing great things, while adding that many of them have contributed variously in giving back to the grassroots level in Nigeria through Sports and other means of empowerment. and are good ambassadors of Nigeria

