All two hundred and fifty three Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom are now in quarantine for fourteen days.

Three hotels in Abuja were designated for that purpose.

Three hundred and one stranded Nigerians were billed for evacuation. No reason has been given why fewer persons made the journey on Friday.

This is the second round of the federal government’s effort to bring back its nationals stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus.

Another evacuation mission is to be carried out today, Saturday for Nigerians stranded in the United States.

The flight is billed to arrive Abuja Sunday morning.