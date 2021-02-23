Nigerian Troops have successfully charged through Marte, killing scores of ISWAP/ Boko Haram Terrorists who laid siege in that area for some days.

This is coming barely two days after the Chief of Army Staff Major General Attahiru Ibrahim gave a 48 hour ultimatum for troops to recapture Marte town which has been in the control of the Terrorist for almost a week.

A Military Officer who confirmed the incident noted that the troops successfully and safely detonated series of IEDS laced along the routes and finally dominated the general area.

According to the troops are in control of him New Marte since 3pm today.