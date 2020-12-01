The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has called on the Federal Government to take urgent action as Ghanaian Authorities embarked on another round of closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders on Monday.

The National President of NANTS, Ken Ukaoha, who made the call while speaking to newsmen in Abuja, condemned the maltreatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Mr. Ukaoha explained that the entire process showed Ghana’s decision to undermine trade and economic integration process in ECOWAS.

He urged the federal government to take immediate actions and urgently present the maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana to the Council of Ministers and the Authority of Heads of State.

Hundreds of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana have been under lock and key since September, 2019.

Few weeks back, Nigerian traders in Ghana had appealed to federal government to start the process of evacuating them back to Nigeria, expressing their displeasure and insecurity of their wares and livelihoods in the country.

On Monday, November 30, the Ghanaian Authorities led by Security Agencies started another round of closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana.

The notice placed above the padlocks on each of the locked shops informed owners to come to their Ministry of Trade and Industry with evidence of payment of one million dollars.

“It is indeed a complete dent on the face of ECOWAS and a bold question, perhaps asking the Nigerian Government ‘What would you do?’ or ‘Do your worst!’” Mr. Ukaoha noted.